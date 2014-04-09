UPDATE 3-Japan Feb exports jump, surplus with U.S. raises fears of trade tensions

* Exports +11.3 pct yr/yr in Feb vs forecast +10.6 pct * Feb imports +1.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast +0.6 pct * Trade balance back in black at unadjusted 813.4 bln yen * Seasonally-adjusted surplus nearly 7-yr high of 680.3 bln yen * Trade surplus with United States widens * Trump's trade protectionism clouds outlook (Adds analyst's quote) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 22 Japan's exports grew the most in more than two years in February, rebounding fro