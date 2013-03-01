By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 1 The Federal Reserve's massive
asset purchases have so far not disrupted markets as some have
feared and the bonds remain readily available, according to the
U.S. central bank official responsible for running the
quantitative easing program.
Simon Potter, head of the New York Fed's open market
operations division, said "purchases of both Treasury securities
and MBS have gone smoothly so far, and market liquidity seems to
be holding up well," according to a copy of his prepared remarks
to bankers.
"So far, there seems to be little evidence that the current
pace of purchases is straining the market's ability to deliver
securities to us," he added in a private speech to the Fed's
so-called primary dealers.
Worries have grown that the Fed's third round of
quantitative easing, known as QE3, will disrupt the normal
functioning of markets.
The U.S. central bank is buying $45 billion in Treasuries
and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month in an
effort to spur investment and hiring and to boost tepid U.S.
economic growth.
Potter said his team is monitoring trading volumes, bid-ask
spreads, settlement fails and trade sizes as well as the
concentration of holdings of certain securities, among other
factors.
The Fed halts Treasury purchases once its holdings reach 70
percent of outstanding stock of specific securities, he said. In
the MBS market, he added, the Fed purchases about 50 percent of
the monthly gross issuance.