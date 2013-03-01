NEW YORK, March 1 So far, the Federal Reserve's massive asset purchases have not disrupted bond markets as some have feared, and the bonds remain readily available to investors, the central bank official responsible for carrying out the quantitative easing program said on Friday.

Simon Potter, head of the New York Fed's open market operations, said "purchases of both Treasury securities and MBS have gone smoothly so far, and market liquidity seems to be holding up well," according to prepared remarks to bankers.