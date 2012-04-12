WASHINGTON, April 12 The U.S. economy faces major fiscal challenges at the end of the year from the expiration of tax cuts, hitting the debt limit and automatic spending cuts that all kick in unless Congress takes action, a Federal Reserve official warned on Thursday.

"These are issues that loom quite large and will have significant effects on the economy if not addressed. Will they be addressed this year? I doubt it, I doubt it," Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin told a business and community leader audience in Los Angeles.

"They have significant effects on people's confidence - business confidence and household confidence," she said. (Reporting by Stella Dawson; and Tim Reid; Editing by James Dalgleish)