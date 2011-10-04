COLUMBIA, Md. Oct 4 A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday there is a need to move forward on various foreclosure reduction initiatives under consideration by the government and the Obama administration due to the state of the weak housing sector.

"The question of what can be done is continuing. There are discussions to try and look very seriously at foreclosure reduction techniques," said Fed Governor Sarah Raskin while taking questions from the Maryland State Bar Association group after delivering remarks.

She said the policy proposals to help troubled borrowers vary, and include finding ways to increase refinancing options and also reform housing finance by using government-run Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in different capacities.

"I'm hoping some come into fruition," Raskin said. However, she did not preference which policy proposal she favored to ease the foreclosure crisis and to help boost the ailing housing market.

Raskin also said there are renewed discussions on how to help those having trouble making loan payments by finding a way to cut their mortgage principal. She cautioned that as the "tide is turning" on the principal reduction debate, yet it is important to evaluate the moral hazard that comes with reducing the amount borrowers owe.

(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)