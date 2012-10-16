BOSTON Oct 16 A "culture of compliance" within financial institutions is incompatible with pure self-regulation, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

"I don't put all my faith in regulation and none in institutions," said Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Raskin, a former Maryland financial regulator, adding that the primary responsibility of regulation lies with the institutions themselves, not with the regulators.

"We want to foster a culture of compliance" in financial institutions and a self-regulatory system by itself does not foster such a culture, Raskin said during a panel discussion on financial regulation at Suffolk University in Boston.

Raskin did not discuss monetary policy or the economic outlook in her preliminary remarks.