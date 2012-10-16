By Ros Krasny
BOSTON Oct 16 U.S. financial regulators have
not overcompensated for past behavior in their approach toward
regulation since the financial meltdown of recent years, and do
not approach their work with a "gotcha mentality," a top Federal
Reserve official said on Tuesday.
"Overcorrection is not preached as best practice in
regulation," said Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Raskin. "I
haven't seen overzealous examinations."
In most cases, problems found during examinations rarely
proceed quickly to the harshest level of penalty, but instead
are escalated in a series of steps, she said.
At a panel discussion on financial regulation at Suffolk
University, Raskin called for a "culture of compliance" within
financial institutions, which she said was incompatible with
pure self-regulation.
"I don't put all my faith in regulation and none in
institutions," Raskin said, adding that the primary
responsibility of regulation lies with the institutions
themselves, not with the regulators.
Raskin did not discuss monetary policy or the economic
outlook.
Citing discussions with bank examiners, she noted a
"disturbing uptick" in operational risk at financial
institutions."
The mortgage robo-signing problem, where institutions
outsourced mortgage compliance work to third parties without
providing strong oversight, was "a failure of operational risk,"
Raskin said.
"There is a very strong correlation between failures to
manage operational risk and other risks to your institution,"
Raskin said.
Raskin, a former Maryland financial regulator, said there
has been a greater effort in recent years to coordinate efforts
between federal and state agencies.
"I think state regulators are very well positioned to
actually see developing trends from a regulatory perspective and
a new product perspective," she said.