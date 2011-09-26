* Raskin - Fed easing actions "completely appropriate"
* Transmission of Fed efforts has been muted
* More easing warranted under circumstances
(Adds details, background, byline)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Expanded Federal Reserve
efforts to boost tepid growth and cut high unemployment are
justified as broken housing markets and depleted household
wealth act as a brake on the recovery, a top Fed official said
on Monday.
Even though the effect of aggressive Fed policies to ease
financial conditions has been muted by declines in house values
and consumer reticence, it would be wrong to conclude central
bank actions are useless, Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Raskin
said.
"The opposite conclusion might well be the case -- namely
that additional policy accommodation is warranted under present
circumstances," she said at an event sponsored by the
University of Maryland Smith School of Business.
The Fed's aggressive actions have been "completely
appropriate" in promoting job growth, Raskin said. Both fiscal
and monetary policymakers should be considering a wide array of
approaches for fostering job creation, she said.
Raskin's comments are the first statement on policy by a
Fed official after a decision Sept. 20-21 to launch a new tool
aimed at jump-starting weak growth. They reflect the views of
an activist wing of policymakers. The Fed announced $400
billion in long-term bond purchases matched with sales of the
same amount of short-term securities in a bid to push down
longer-term interest rates.
The Fed also announced it would resume buying
mortgage-related debt in an effort to help depressed housing
markets recover.
Raskin's support for Fed action stands in contrast to the
three Fed officials who dissented against the decision to take
further measures last week. All three are due to speak later
this week.
The Fed cut benchmark short term rates to near zero almost
three years ago and has bought $2.3 trillion in longer term
assets to further stimulate economic activity. Fed officials
are divided over the issue. A core group believe the central
bank should do what it can to prevent persistently high
unemployment from slowing growth to the point the economy
slides back into recession.
Fed officials are discussing measures including giving
specific targets for unemployment and inflation that would
reassure markets that the Fed won't quickly change the course
of its ultra-loose policy.
Raskin said she would not support any policies that would
permit inflation that is higher than what the Fed believes is
optimal - 2 percent or a bit less.
"Raising inflation or raising inflation expectations ... is
something I would be quite leery of," she said on Monday in
response to questions after a speech to a University of
Maryland event. "Keeping inflationary expectations anchored is
in my mind extremely important."
