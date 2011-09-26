WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Expanded Federal Reserve
efforts to boost tepid growth and cut high unemployment are
justified as broken housing markets and depleted household
wealth act as a brake on the recovery, a top Fed official said
on Monday.
Even though the effect of aggressive Fed policies to ease
financial conditions has been muted by declines in house values
and consumer reticence, it would be wrong to conclude central
bank actions are useless, Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom
Raskin said.
"The opposite conclusion might well be the case -- namely
that additional policy accommodation is warranted under present
circumstances," she said in remarks prepared for delivery to an
event sponsored by the University of Maryland Smith School of
Business.
The Fed's aggressive actions have been "completely
appropriate" in promoting job growth, Raskin said. Both fiscal
and monetary policymakers should be considering a wide array of
approaches for fostering job creation, she said.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)