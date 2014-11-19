Nov 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve's benchmark rate
for overnight loans between banks, the Fed funds effective rate
, settled at 11 basis points on Tuesday, its highest
level since Oct. 16, 2013.
The rate was up 1 basis point from 10 on Monday. On Friday
it had settled at 9 basis points, which has been its average for
the past year.
The increase comes as the Fed has been raising the rate it
offers on the fixed-rate overnight reverse repurchase, or RRP,
facility it has been testing for more than a year. This week it
lifted the rate to 7 basis points from 3 basis points in the
previous two weeks. Beginning Dec. 1, it will lift the RRP
facility rate to 10 basis points.
