WASHINGTON Feb 3 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York plans to overhaul how it calculates the effective federal funds rate as part of a push to improve the information available on overnight bank lending.

In an announcement on Monday the New York Fed said the new system would rely less on reports from brokers and more on transaction data collected from banks.

The decision is part of an international push to use more market-based information to estimate the key reference rates that influence other lending.

The new system would base estimates of the effective federal funds rate on a larger set of transactions, and provide a "more robust" calculation of the rate banks charge each other for overnight loans.

The new system will not be put in place for at least a year, and will follow the completion of a new data collection effort, the bank said.

The New York Fed also announced plans to publish a new overnight interest rate combining trading in fed funds with Eurodollar transactions - offshore loans denominated in dollars - by U.S.-based bank offices.

It said the aim was to improve knowledge of overnight lending conditions, critical in the central bank's effort to maintain its own target interest rate.

After establishing a target rate, the Fed monitors the rates at which banks are actually lending to each other so it knows whether and how to intervene to bring those market rates closer to the desired level.

The U.S. banking system remains awash in reserves after three rounds of quantitative easing. The market for federal funds borrowing has consequently shrunk, potentially making it less reflective of market conditions.

Following the scandal over the manipulation of the London Interbank Overnight Rate, there also has been a general push to set reference rates using data from market transactions rather than broker reports.

"Currently, there is little transaction-based information available to the public on broad overnight funding costs for U.S.-based banking offices," the New York Fed said.

The new overnight rate is expected to be published daily based on the previous day's trades.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch rate analyst Brian Smedley said the new overnight rate might even become a LIBOR substitute.

Although hard to estimate, Smedley said the new fed funds effective rate might skew lower because broker-arranged loans involve a proportionately larger number of "less creditworthy banks." (Reporting By Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Richard Leong. Editing by Andre Grenon)