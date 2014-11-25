WASHINGTON Nov 25 Three Federal Reserve
regional banks in October renewed their efforts to convince the
central bank's Washington-based board to raise the Fed's
emergency lending rate, according to meeting minutes released on
Tuesday.
Ahead of the central bank's Oct. 28-29 policy meeting,
directors of the Dallas, Kansas City and Philadelphia Fed banks
requested that the discount rate be lifted to 1 percent from
0.75 percent, the minutes of Fed board meetings said.
The three regional banks want to begin to normalize the
spread between the discount rate governing Fed lending to banks
and the overnight federal funds rate, which is the central
bank's primary economic lever. That lever has been locked in a
zero-0.25 percent range for years.
Ahead of the financial crisis, the spread stood at 1
percent, but the Fed cut it to just a half point to encourage
bank borrowing and foster liquidity during the crisis.
"These directors favored a move toward normalization of the
primary credit rate in light of their outlook for economic and
financial conditions, as well as their assessments of the risks
to that outlook," the minutes said.
The Fed's nine other regional banks requested that the
current rate be maintained.
The minutes said the bank directors noted ongoing
improvements in the economy, but still saw signs of slack in
labor markets. In addition, several expressed concern about the
outlook for economies overseas.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci)