(Adds info from new memo, including hearing witness list and a
new bill under proposal)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, July 7 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives on Monday introduced a bill that would
require the Federal Reserve to disclose more information, and
set a hearing to discuss reform at the U.S. central bank.
The title of the hearing is "Legislation to Reform the
Federal Reserve on Its 100-year Anniversary," according to an
announcement by the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. The
hearing was set for Thursday, 10:00 am EST (1400 GMT).
The notice did not mention any specific legislation, but a
memo sent later by committee staffers said two Republican
congressmen have introduced H.R. 5018, known as the Federal
Reserve Accountability and Transparency Act.
The bill, sponsored by Representatives Bill Huizenga of
Michigan and Scott Garrett of New Jersey, would require the Fed
to conduct cost-benefit analysis when adopting new rules and
require transparency for Fed stress tests on banks and on
international regulations. The bill also would require the Fed
to disclose the salaries of highly paid employees, according to
the memo, which was obtained by Reuters.
House staffers said the bill will be discussed at the
hearing on Thursday.
The memo said the hearing would include economics professors
John Taylor of Stanford, Simon Johnson of the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology along with Mark Calabria of the Cato
Institute and Hester Peirce, of George Mason University.
Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling has pledged to demand more
transparency from the Fed.
Some politicians have criticized the central bank for its
aggressive actions after the financial crisis to lower
unemployment and stimulate the economy using unconventional
tools such as a monthly bond-buying program and building a
balance sheet that now exceeds $4.5 trillion.
A Federal Reserve Spokeswoman declined to comment on the
upcoming hearing.
Republican lawmakers have grown more critical of the Fed and
the powers granted to it under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law that was passed in response to the U.S. financial
crisis of 2007-09.
Congressman Scott Garrett, a New Jersey Republican,
introduced legislation this year that takes aim at the Financial
Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), created under Dodd-Frank to
monitor emerging systemic risks. The council comprises heads of
the top financial regulators including the Federal Reserve, and
is chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. The group can impose
additional regulations on any financial firms large enough that
their failure could destabilize the economy.
Garrett's bill contains a number of measures to make the
council more transparent.
Prior attempts to rein in the Fed include a 2012 proposal to
subject the central bank to audits, which sailed through the
U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation, written by
Republican representative Ron Paul, whose anti-Fed crusade
prompted a presidential bid and his grass-roots folk-hero
status, was re-introduced last year.
Texas Congressman Kevin Brady is also sponsoring a bill that
aims to strip the Fed of its low unemployment mandate, among
other measures.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Additional reporting by David
Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish and David Gregorio)