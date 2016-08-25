JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 25 Top Federal Reserve
officials on Thursday defended their view that the U.S. central
bank should probably raise interest rates soon, saying that they
still intended to keep the economy running fast enough to boost
employment and inflation.
The Fed plans to "run the economy hot," San Francisco Fed
President John Williams told about 100 members of the Fed Up
coalition of union organizers and community activists ahead of a
high-profile annual meeting of global central bankers.
"My objective is not to slow down the economy," said Esther
George, president of the Kansas City Fed.
