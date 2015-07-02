* Proposed Senate bill zeros in on regional Fed boards
* Balance of influence between Washington, local interests
By Jonathan Spicer and Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, July 2 Efforts to fill top
positions at some U.S. Federal Reserve regional branches are
casting a spotlight on a decades-old process that critics say is
opaque, favors insiders, and is ripe for reform.
Patrick Harker took the reins as president of the
Philadelphia Fed this week, in an appointment that attracted
scrutiny because he served on the committee of directors that
interviewed other prospective candidates for the job he
ultimately took.
The Dallas Fed has been without a permanent president for
more than three months as that search process stretches well
into its eighth month. And the Fed's Minneapolis
branch abruptly announced the departure of its leader, Narayana
Kocherlakota, more than a year before he was due to go, with no
replacement named to date.
The delays and reliance on Fed employees in picking regional
Fed presidents can only embolden Republican Senator Richard
Shelby to push harder for a makeover of the central bank's
structure, which has changed little in its 101 years.
A bill passed in May by the Senate Banking Committee that
Shelby chairs would strip the New York Fed's board of its power
to appoint its presidents. And it could go further, given the
bill would form a committee to consider a wholesale overhaul of
the Fed's structure of 12 districts, which has not changed
through the decades of shifting U.S. populations and an evolving
economy.
The bill is part of a broader conservative effort to expose
the central bank to more oversight, and some analysts saw the
Philadelphia Fed's choice as reinforcing the view that the Fed
needs to open up more to outsiders.
Nine of 11 current regional presidents came from within the
Fed, a proportion that has edged up over time. Twenty years ago,
seven of 12 were insiders.
"The process seems to create a diverse set of candidates in
which the insider is almost always accepted," said Aaron Klein,
director of a financial regulatory reform effort at the
Bipartisan Policy Center.
Since it was created in 1913, the central bank's
decentralized structure was meant to check the power of
Washington, where seven Fed governors with permanent votes on
policy are appointed by the White House and approved by the
Senate.
The 12 Fed presidents who are picked by their regional
boards usually vote on policy every two or three years, and they
tend to hold more diverse views.
Former Richmond Fed President Alfred Broaddus told Reuters
the regional Fed chiefs have more freedom "to do and say things
that may not be politically popular" because they are not
politically appointed. "On the other hand, there is the question
of legitimacy since they are appointed by local boards who are
not elected."
"TONE DEAF"
Two-thirds of regional Fed directors are selected by local
bankers, while the rest are appointed by the Fed's Board of
Governors in Washington.
Critics question how well those regional boards - mostly
made of the heads of corporations and industry groups meant to
represent the public - fulfill their mission.
Last year, a non-profit group representing labor unions and
community leaders organized by the Center for Popular Democracy,
urged the Fed's Philadelphia and Dallas branches to make the
selection of their presidents more transparent and to include a
member of the public in the effort.
Philadelphia's Fed in particular proved "tone deaf" in its
head-hunting effort, said Lou Crandall, chief economist at
Wrightson ICAP in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Harker was a Philadelphia Fed director when the board
started looking to replace president Charles Plosser, who left
on March 1, and he was among the six directors who interviewed
more than a dozen short-listed candidates for the job, according
to the Philadelphia Fed.
But on Feb. 18, Harker floated his own name, recused himself
from the process and a week later his colleagues on the board
unanimously appointed him as the new president.
While the selection follows Fed guidelines and was approved
by its Board of Governors, it raised questions of transparency
and fairness.
"The Philadelphia Fed's search process might have made
perfect sense in a corporate environment, but is obviously
problematic for an official institution," said Crandall.
The board's chair and vice chair, Swathmore Group founder
James Nevels and Michael Angelakis of Comcast Corp,
respectively, declined to comment, as did Harker.
Peter Conti-Brown, an academic fellow at Stanford Law
School's Rock Center for Corporate Governance, and an expert
witness at a Senate Banking Committee hearing this year,
proposed to let the Fed Board appoint and fire regional Fed
presidents or at least have a say in the selection process.
In the past, reform proposals for the 12 regional Fed banks
have focused on decreasing or increasing their number and their
governance.
Changes to the way the regional Fed bosses are chosen could
strengthen the influence of lawmakers at the expense of regional
interests.
For now, delays in appointments of new chiefs force regional
banks to send relatively unknown deputies to debate monetary
policy at meetings in Washington, as Dallas and Philadelphia did
last month when the Fed considered raising interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade.
The Minneapolis Fed still has time to find a new president
before Kocherlakota steps down at year end.
"For now the Fed criticism is just noise, mostly from
Republicans," said Greg Valliere, chief political strategist at
Potomac Research Group. "But once the Fed begins to raise
interest rates ... then the left will weigh in as well."
