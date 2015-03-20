BRIEF-Cott Corp redeems some notes
* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021
NEW YORK, March 20 Reich & Tang's Daily Income Fund is no longer a counterparty of the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase agreement program, effective Friday, the New York Federal Reserve said.
The New York-based firm said on March 12 it plans to liquidate its money market funds worth $9.5 billion by July 31 and exit the money fund business. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, co, units, other subsidiary borrowers party entered into amendment 1 to amended and restated credit agreement
April 5 Legislation addressing public pension problems in the two biggest cities in Texas are on track for a House vote this month, a key state lawmaker said on Wednesday.