NEW YORK, March 20 Reich & Tang's Daily Income Fund is no longer a counterparty of the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase agreement program, effective Friday, the New York Federal Reserve said.

The New York-based firm said on March 12 it plans to liquidate its money market funds worth $9.5 billion by July 31 and exit the money fund business. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)