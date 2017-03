WASHINGTON Feb 17 The New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it would sell $30 billion in reverse repurchase agreements on Feb. 19.

The Fed has been conducting regular repo auctions to fine-tune its control of interest rates ahead of a likely rate increase later this year.

The rate for the repo agreements will include a five-basis-point premium on top of the offering rate established at auction. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by James Dalgleish)