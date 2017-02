(Fixes typo in headline to "triparty")

NEW YORK Feb 15 The New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it was considering collateral restrictions the $1.67 trillion triparty repurchase agreement market after an industry taskforce said it would take years to cut sizable risks out of the market.

In a statement on its website, the New York Fed said current structural weaknesses in the repo market were "unacceptable and must be eliminated." (Reporting by Burton Frierson, Editing by Gary Crosse)