(Adds details on expirations, overall policy)
NEW YORK Jan 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
extend its testing of the term reverse repurchase program, a new
tool it hopes will help control short-term interest rates when
the time comes to tighten monetary policy.
The New York Fed said it would conduct a series of so-called
term RRP operations from mid-February to early March, and an
additional series of tests that span the period at the end of
the first quarter, which is a critical time for short-term
borrowing on Wall Street.
It begins with a Feb. 12 operation worth about $10 billion,
and will use Treasury collateral maturing no later than March
12, the New York Fed said. The $50 billion cap on the first
series is in addition to the $300 billion cap on overnight RRPs.
The second series of term RRPs, which cross the March
quarter end, will mature on several dates in April and have a
$200 billion cap.
Separately, the U.S. central bank said it can be patient in
deciding when to raise its key federal funds rate, which private
economists expect to come later this year.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chris Reese and
Andrew Hay)