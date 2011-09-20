* Republicans pressure Fed ahead of policy decision
* Move tests central bank's political independence
* Fed's easy money policies issue in presidential campaign
By Mark Felsenthal and Pedro da Costa
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Top Congressional
Republicans on Tuesday took the unusual step of telling the
Federal Reserve to refrain from further "intervention" in the
economy on the eve of the central bank's policy decision.
The group said the Fed's policies have been ineffective at
supporting economic expansion and boosting employment.
"It is not clear that the recent round of quantitative
easing undertaken by the Federal Reserve has facilitated
economic growth or reduced the unemployment rate," the group,
which included the top two Republicans in both chambers of
Congress, wrote in a letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
It was a rare direct recommendation from Capitol Hill on
monetary policy, which is supposed to be conducted free of
political pressure. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday is
widely expected to announced further steps to keep long-term
interest rates down to fuel a stronger recovery.
The Fed said it had received the letter, which was released
by Republican leaders, but it had no further comment.
The central bank cut overnight interest rates to near zero
in December 2008 and then took the unprecedented step of
outright asset purchases, more than tripling its balance sheet
to $2.9 trillion in the process.
Fed officials argue that, while growth remains anemic, its
unconventional monetary support had at least forestalled a
prolonged period of deflation -- a potentially crippling broad
decline in prices.
But with policy already loose, the Republican lawmakers
told Bernanke the risks of another dose of unorthodox policy
are too great even with an unemployment rate stuck above 9
percent.
"We have serious concerns that further intervention by the
Federal Reserve could exacerbate current problems or further
harm the U.S. economy," the letter said.
Last year, the Fed drew sharp criticism from Republicans on
Capitol Hill for a $600 billion round of bond purchases that
they argued was laying the groundwork for future inflation.
Leaders in emerging markets also cried foul, saying the
Fed's policy was a backdoor devaluation of the U.S. dollar that
was damaging their economies.
Earlier this year, Republican lawmakers blocked President
Barack Obama's nomination of MIT professor Peter Diamond to
serve on the central bank's board. Diamond, a Nobel laureate,
had voiced support for the Fed's easy-money policies.
Indeed, the Fed has become a campaign issue ahead of next
year's presidential elections. Republican contender and former
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney said he would not reappoint
Bernanke, while Texas Governor Rick Perry, another leading
Republican candidate, called the Fed chief's actions
"treasonous."
"If this guy prints more money between now and the
election, I don't know what y'all will do to him in Iowa, but
we would treat him pretty ugly down in Texas," Perry told
supporters in Iowa last month.