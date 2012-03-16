WASHINGTON, March 16 The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank on Friday named Barclays Capital economist Troy Davig as its research director, a role that will give him a voice in the U.S. central bank's decision about when to exit its extraordinarily easy monetary policy.

Davig has recently argued that the U.S. unemployment rate is likely to fall further, even as workers who had been on the sidelines resume the job hunt. He was an economist at the Kansas City Fed prior to his tenure at Barclays.

As research director, Davig will be Kansas City Fed President Esther George's chief economic policy adviser during a period when the Fed will have to decide when to tighten policy. George will be a voter on the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee in 2013.

The Fed has said benchmark interest rates are likely to stay near zero until late 2014, but recent signs the recovery is gaining momentum have raised some speculation policymakers may have to revisit that pledge.

In a research note issued earlier this week, Davig wrote that stronger-than-expected economic data and an easing of strains related to the European sovereign debt crisis reduced chances of a new round of Fed bond buying to stimulate growth. Davig and co-author Michael Gapen said they did not anticipate renewed quantitative easing this year.

Davig and Gapen said they disagreed with the theory that a surge of job seekers reentering the labor market as the economy recovers would prevent the unemployment rate from dropping further in the near term.

They said they believe sharp declines in the labor participation rate were due to the a wave of baby boom generation retirements, not just discouraged workers dropping out. As a result, the unemployment rate can continue to fall faster than many policymakers and investors think, they said.

Fed chairman Ben Bernanke has said recently that the drop in the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent from 9.1 percent last August is puzzling to policymakers because it is out of step with the relatively sluggish economic growth rate. Bernanke's caution suggests Fed officials have reason to question whether the jobless rate can sustain recent gains. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)