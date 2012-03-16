WASHINGTON, March 16 The Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank on Friday named Barclays Capital economist
Troy Davig as its research director, a role that will give him a
voice in the U.S. central bank's decision about when to exit its
extraordinarily easy monetary policy.
Davig has recently argued that the U.S. unemployment rate is
likely to fall further, even as workers who had been on the
sidelines resume the job hunt. He was an economist at the Kansas
City Fed prior to his tenure at Barclays.
As research director, Davig will be Kansas City Fed President
Esther George's chief economic policy adviser during a period
when the Fed will have to decide when to tighten policy. George
will be a voter on the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee in 2013.
The Fed has said benchmark interest rates are likely to stay
near zero until late 2014, but recent signs the recovery is
gaining momentum have raised some speculation policymakers may
have to revisit that pledge.
In a research note issued earlier this week, Davig wrote
that stronger-than-expected economic data and an easing of
strains related to the European sovereign debt crisis reduced
chances of a new round of Fed bond buying to stimulate growth.
Davig and co-author Michael Gapen said they did not anticipate
renewed quantitative easing this year.
Davig and Gapen said they disagreed with the theory that a
surge of job seekers reentering the labor market as the economy
recovers would prevent the unemployment rate from dropping
further in the near term.
They said they believe sharp declines in the labor
participation rate were due to the a wave of baby boom
generation retirements, not just discouraged workers dropping
out. As a result, the unemployment rate can continue to fall
faster than many policymakers and investors think, they said.
Fed chairman Ben Bernanke has said recently that the drop in
the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent from 9.1 percent last
August is puzzling to policymakers because it is out of step
with the relatively sluggish economic growth rate. Bernanke's
caution suggests Fed officials have reason to question whether
the jobless rate can sustain recent gains.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)