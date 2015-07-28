WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. regulators told two
insurers and the financial arm of General Electric to upgrade
portions of their resolution plans, saying more information was
needed to address funding and liquidity.
The so-called "living wills" are meant to give regulators a
detailed map of how to safely unwind a systemically important
financial institution, without causing harm to the wider system.
The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation said they offered feedback to three systemically
important financial institutions (SIFIs) that are not banks:
American International Group, Prudential Financial Inc and
General Electric Capital Corp.
The three non-bank SIFIs filed initial plans in July 2014.
The Fed and FDIC said areas the companies need to address
include more detailed information on funding, liquidity and how
they cooperate and connect to the financial industry across the
globe.
A second version of their resolution plans are to be
submitted on or before Dec. 31, 2015.
