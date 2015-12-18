FOREX-Dollar wobbles vs yen as risk aversion permeates, RBA awaited
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
NEW YORK Dec 18 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $1 million of 17-day term fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 1 bidder at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
--------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 4 CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM+3) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers Meeting (AFMM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Central Bank Governors Meeting (ACGM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM)