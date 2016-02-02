NEW YORK Feb 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve added
two U.S. money market funds managed by HSBC's global asset
management unit as participants in its reverse repurchase
agreement program, the New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.
The Fed's reverse repo program is seen as a critical policy
tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial
system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.
The HSBC Prime Money Market Fund and HSBC US Government
Money Market Fund are reverse repo counterparties, effective
Feb. 2, the New York Fed said.
