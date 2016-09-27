BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
NEW YORK, Sept 27 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $239.70 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 53 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repo award increased for a second straight day to its highest since the $278.91 billion that was allotted to 92 bidders on June 30.
On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $200.07 billion in one-day reverse repos to 51 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.