NEW YORK Oct 3 The Federal Reserve on Monday
awarded $320.89 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 58 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $412.52 billion in
three-day reverse repos to 83 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
Friday's award was the highest since the record high of
$474.59 billion to 109 bidders on Dec. 31.
