NEW YORK Oct 11 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday
awarded $201.55 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 52 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $226.07 billion in
four-day reverse repos to 49 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus
Day holiday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)