NEW YORK Oct 31 The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $214.80 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 60 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the most the U.S. central bank awarded since $226.07 billion to 49 bidders on Oct. 7. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)