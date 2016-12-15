NEW YORK Dec 15 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $199.65 billion in one-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.50 percent to 53 bidders, a day after it raised short-term rates by a quarter point.

On Wednesday, the central bank allotted $169.56 billion in one-day reverse repos to 47 money market funds, mortgage finance agencies and other qualified participants at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)