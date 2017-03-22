BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental says Professional Wealth Creation enters loan agreement
* Professional Wealth Creation entered into loan agreement with borrower in principal amount HK$15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 22 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $251.01 billion in one-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 66 bidders, which was the highest amount since $266.47 billion on Jan. 4, the New York Federal Reserve said.
On Tuesday, the central bank allotted $237.33 billion in one-day reverse repos to 57 money market funds, mortgage finance agencies and other qualified participants at an interest rate of 0.75 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 16 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.