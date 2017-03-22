NEW YORK, March 22 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $251.01 billion in one-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 66 bidders, which was the highest amount since $266.47 billion on Jan. 4, the New York Federal Reserve said.

On Tuesday, the central bank allotted $237.33 billion in one-day reverse repos to 57 money market funds, mortgage finance agencies and other qualified participants at an interest rate of 0.75 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)