NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $346.85 billion in three-day repurchase agreements at an
interest rate of 0.75 percent to 82 bidders, which was the
highest amount since $468.36 billion on Dec. 30, the New York
Federal Reserve said.
On Thursday, the U.S. central bank had allotted $224.13
billion in one-day reverse repos to 55 money market funds,
mortgage finance agencies and other qualified participants at an
interest rate of 0.75 percent.
