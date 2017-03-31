NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $346.85 billion in three-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 82 bidders, which was the highest amount since $468.36 billion on Dec. 30, the New York Federal Reserve said.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank had allotted $224.13 billion in one-day reverse repos to 55 money market funds, mortgage finance agencies and other qualified participants at an interest rate of 0.75 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)