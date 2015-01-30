NEW YORK Jan 30 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $190.84 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 75 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent,
the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
This was the highest award since Oct. 1 when the Fed
allotted $212.48 billion to 53 bidders, also at an interest rate
of 0.05 percent.
On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $148.78 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 55 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies
at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)