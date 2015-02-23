NEW YORK Feb 23 The Federal Reserve on Monday
awarded $152.31 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 53 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $157.52 billion in
three-day reverse repos to 46 bidders including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Demand for Fed's RRPs tends to rise when the interest rate
on repurchase agreements falls. The repo rate was last quoted at
zero to 0.03 percent on Monday, compared with 0.02-0.05 percent
on Friday, according to ICAP.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)