NEW YORK Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $124.80 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 49 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its website.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $152.31 billion in overnight reverse repos to 53 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Demand for the Fed's RRPs tends to fall when the interest rate on repurchase agreements rise. The repo rate was last quoted at 0.02 percent to 0.05 percent, compared with zero to 0.03 percent on Monday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)