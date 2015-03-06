NEW YORK, March 6 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $80.86 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 40 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its
website.
On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $73.92 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 38 bidders including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Thursday's award amount was the smallest since $42.19
billion on Jan. 2.
Demand for the Fed's RRPs tends to fall when the interest
rate on repurchase agreements rises. The repo rate was last
quoted at 0.16 percent to 0.18 percent, compared with 0.19
percent late on Thursday, according to ICAP.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)