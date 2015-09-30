(Adds results of overnight reverse repo operation)
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday awarded nearly $200 billion in overnight fixed-rate
reverse repurchase agreements to 90 bidders at an interest rate
of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
This was the most overnight reverse repos the Fed has
awarded since $202.24 billion to 92 bidders at an interest rate
of 0.05 percent on March 31, according to New York Fed data.
The Fed's second RRP operation at the end of the third
quarter brought the total of Fed overnight and term reverse
repos in effect to $450 billion.
Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. central bank awarded $150
billion in two-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to
70 bidders at an interest rate of 0.07 percent,
Seventy-seven participants including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies put in
$163.46 billion worth of bids at the latest term reverse repo
operation.
Last Thursday, the Fed awarded $100 billion of seven-day
fixed-rate reverse repos to 59 bidders at an interest rate of
0.07 percent.
The Fed has been testing the effectiveness of longer-term
RRPs to stabilize short-term interest rates at the end of each
quarter when investors tend to pour cash into the banking system
and money market funds, a move that tends to drive down
overnight borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
James Dalgleish)