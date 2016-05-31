NEW YORK May 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $102.63 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 47 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $40.47 billion in four-day reverse repos to 29 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)