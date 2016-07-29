(Adds background)
NEW YORK, July 29 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $110.52 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 60 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
The day's amount was the highest since July 5 when the Fed
awarded $111.24 billion in reverse repos to 47 bidders.
Money market funds and other investors tend to put more cash
into near risk-free instruments at the end of the month for
protection against possible market volatility.
On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $45.19 billion
in one-day reverse repos to 27 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
