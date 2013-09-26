NEW YORK, Sept 26 The New York Federal Reserve
said on Thursday it will raise the allocation limit in the
testing of its overnight, fixed-rate reverse purchase agreement
program, starting on Friday.
The New York Fed, which conducts open market operations for
the central bank, said its trading desk will increase the
allocation limit to $1 billion per counterparty from the current
level of $500 million.
"All other terms of the exercise will remain the same," the
New York Fed said in a statement on its website.
This week, the New York Fed has held a daily exercise of
this reverse repo program with primary dealers, money market
mutual funds and government-sponsored enterprises, in
preparation for when the central bank decides to drain cash from
the banking system to help achieve its interest rate target.
"These operations do not represent a change in the stance of
monetary policy, and no inference should be drawn about the
timing of any change in the stance of monetary policy in the
future," it said.