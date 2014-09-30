Sept 30 The New York Federal Reserve saw record demand for its reverse repurchase agreement operation on Tuesday, as high demand for U.S. Treasuries for quarter-end resulted in the Fed lending bonds for nothing for the first time.

The operation had $407 billion in bids though only $300 billion, the daily limit, were accepted. Bids for the debt ranged from a high of 5 basis points to negative 20 basis points.

In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury securities as collateral. Banks and the funds have previously been paid 5 basis points, or 0.05 percent, for the overnight loan.

"This represents the first time that the rate has been below the Fed's threshold and highlights the increased demand generated by dealers' quarter-end balance sheet constraints," Credit Suisse analysts said in a report.

The New York Fed said earlier this month that it would increase the amount that each bank or investor can lend in its reverse repo operation to $30 billion, up from $10 billion previously, but cap each operation to $300 billion in size.

(Reporting By Karen Brettell)