Sept 30 The New York Federal Reserve saw record
demand for its reverse repurchase agreement operation on
Tuesday, as high demand for U.S. Treasuries for quarter-end
resulted in the Fed lending bonds for nothing for the first
time.
The operation had $407 billion in bids though only $300
billion, the daily limit, were accepted. Bids for the debt
ranged from a high of 5 basis points to negative 20 basis
points.
In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the
financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large
money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury
securities as collateral. Banks and the funds have previously
been paid 5 basis points, or 0.05 percent, for the overnight
loan.
"This represents the first time that the rate has been below
the Fed's threshold and highlights the increased demand
generated by dealers' quarter-end balance sheet constraints,"
Credit Suisse analysts said in a report.
The New York Fed said earlier this month that it would
increase the amount that each bank or investor can lend in its
reverse repo operation to $30 billion, up from $10 billion
previously, but cap each operation to $300 billion in size.
