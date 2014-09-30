(Adds quote, details)
Sept 30 The New York Federal Reserve saw record
demand for its reverse repurchase agreement operation on Tuesday
as banks and money funds sought out Treasuries to balance books
for quarter-end.
Banks and investors bid more than the Fed's $300 billion
daily limit for the first time, with $407 billion offered in
total. The Fed also paid no interest to take in cash and lend
Treasuries for the first time. Banks and the funds have
previously been paid 5 basis points, or 0.05 percent, for the
overnight loan.
Concerns that money funds wouldn't obtain the Treasuries
they sought and would pay any price to obtain them led overnight
repo rates to turn negative heading into this morning's
operation.
They later turned positive on relief that the rate came at
zero, instead of negative. Bids for the debt in the operation
ranged from 5 basis points to negative 20 basis points.
"There was a fear that the reverse repo facility was going
to be so oversubscribed that participants were going to be shut
out of the operation or even that the rate was going to be
negative, which could have spooked the market," said Kenneth
Silliman, head of short-term rates trading at TD Securities in
New York.
"The fact that the rate came at zero, which is at the low
end of the Fed's current interest rate corridor, added a little
bit of relief to the market," he said.
The Fed has been testing the reverse repo facility since
last September as a way to help control short-term interest
rates.
Banks and investors have become increasingly dependent on
the operation to source bonds that are used as collateral to
back loans and trading positions, with traders saying that repo
markets are increasingly illiquid due to bank balance sheet
constraints.
The Treasury has also been cutting its supply of short-term
bills.
The New York Fed said earlier this month that it would
increase the amount that each bank or investor can lend in each
operation to $30 billion, up from $10 billion previously, but
cap each operation to $300 billion in size.
Some expect that the Fed may again increase the size cap to
address what is expected to be even larger demand for bonds at
year-end, when the markets are also even less liquid.
