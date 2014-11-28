NEW YORK Nov 28 The Federal Reserve lent the
largest amount of Treasuries in a month on Friday in its reverse
repurchase agreement operation, as banks and asset managers
sought out the low-risk debt for month-end.
The Fed lent out $173.91 billion of collateral, the highest
amount since October 31. Banks are paid 7 basis points, or 0.07
percent, for the overnight loan. That rate will briefly be
raised to 0.10 percent on Monday, the highest since the Fed
began testing its reverse repo facility in September 2013.
In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the
financial system as a way to help control short-term interest
rates. The excess cash, if left unchecked, could keep rates
lower than desired by the Fed at a later date.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)