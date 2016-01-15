NEW YORK Jan 15 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $90.53 billion of four-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $78.42 billion in one-day reverse repos to 43 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

Thursday's amount was the smallest since the $75.82 billion awarded to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on Dec. 8. (Reporting by Richard Leong)