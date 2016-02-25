NEW YORK Feb 25 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $43.82 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 35 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $41.07 billion in one-day reverse repos to 31 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)