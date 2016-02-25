UPDATE 1-Ukraine's central bank governor Gontareva resigns - official source
KIEV, April 10 Ukraine's Central Bank Governor, Valeria Gontareva, has resigned, an official said on Monday, without giving further details.
NEW YORK Feb 25 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $43.82 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 35 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.
On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $41.07 billion in one-day reverse repos to 31 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)
