Dec 30 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $277.45 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 82 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)