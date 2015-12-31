Dec 31 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded a
record $474.59 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 109 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the
financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate
objectives. In the transactions, banks and other qualified
financial institutions park cash with the Fed overnight,
receiving Treasury securities as collateral and 0.25 percent in
interest.
Thursday's auction, the last one of 2015, compares with
$277.45 billion taken in by the Fed from 82 bidders on
Wednesday, and exceeds the previous record amount of $339.48
billion on June 30, 2014.
Demand for the deals typically rises at the end of each
quarter as financial institutions shore up their balance sheets
and use the Fed as a counterparty to lower their regulatory risk
profiles.
The reverse repo program had operated in an extended test
mode from September 2013 until the middle of this month as the
Fed prepared its tool kit to pull off the first interest rate
hike since the financial crisis. Two weeks ago, the Fed raised
its benchmark rate for overnight lending among banks for the
first time in nearly a decade to a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50
percent from 0.00 percent to 0.25 percent.
Since then, the U.S. central bank also began the formal use
of reverse repos to control the lower bound of the target range,
and the Fed has said it is prepared to offer all of the nearly
$2.5 trillion of Treasuries on its balance sheet as collateral
should the demand arise.
Prior to that, the program had been subject to a daily limit
of $300 billion, a cap it had imposed in September 2014.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)