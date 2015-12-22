NEW YORK Dec 22 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday
awarded $185.35 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 60 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the
financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate
objectives.
Tuesday's amount was the most since Oct. 30 when the U.S.
central bank awarded $225.3 billion to 79 bidders at an interest
rate of 0.05 percent.
On Monday, the Fed allotted $160.6 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 55 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)