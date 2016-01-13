NEW YORK Jan 13 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday awarded $84.42 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest
rate objectives.
On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $86.19 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 45 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)