NEW YORK Jan 14 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $78.42 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 43 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Thursday's amount was the smallest since the $75.82 billion awarded to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on Dec. 8.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $84.42 billion in one-day reverse repos to 41 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)