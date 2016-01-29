NEW YORK Jan 29 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $114.57 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 62 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest amount since the $116.84 billion awarded to 49 bidders on Jan. 7.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $63.25 billion in one-day reverse repos to 43 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)